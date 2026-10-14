Unitile Recognised Among India’s Best Workplaces For Women For The Second Consecutive Year

Commenting on the recognition, Idris Rajkotwala, Executive Director, Unitile, said: “Being recognised for the second consecutive year is a proud moment for us. We want women at Unitile to feel they can build fulfilling careers while managing the responsibilities that matter to them beyond work. For us, that means listening, understanding that circumstances change and offering practical flexibility. It also means creating opportunities to develop their expertise, take on leadership roles and see a long-term future with us.”