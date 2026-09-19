Apple Fandom On Display As Iphone 18 Hits India Stores; Launch-Day Sales Higher By 20-30%

"I bought the iPhone 18 pro with 512 GB of storage in the burgundy colour. It was launched on the 9th of this month, so I had been waiting for it since then. The pre-booking started on the September 12th at 5:30 in the evening, so I pre-booked it at that time. The very first slot was at 8:15, and I booked that slot. And now I have finally bought it," he said.