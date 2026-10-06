Ladies Who Lead Completes Five Years Of Turning Access Into Meaningful Opportunities

“When we started Ladies Who Lead, the need was clear: women needed access to the right rooms, the right people, and each other. Five years later, it has become equally clear that access alone is not enough. The real opportunity lies in what a woman is able to do once she enters that room, whether that is to build a business, raise funding, step into a board role, find a mentor, or create an opportunity for someone else. For me, the evolution of LWL has always been about staying close to the individual journeys within our community and building an ecosystem that responds to where women are in their careers and where they want to go next. LWL isn’t just about being in the room. It’s about what becomes possible because you were,” said Aabha Bakaya, Co-Founder, Ladies Who Lead.