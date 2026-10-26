India's CSR Spending Reaches Rs 40,794 Crore In FY25, Funding Remains Unevenly Distributed Against Need: Sattva Consulting Report

The eighth edition of Sattva Consulting’s annual State of CSR in India report examines CSR spending against India’s development indicators to assess how closely funding aligns with areas of greatest need. The analysis comes against a backdrop of uneven progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): just 33.3 per cent of indicators are on track, while 42.7 per cent show limited progress and 24 per cent are worsening. These findings point to the need to move beyond broad sector-level allocations towards specific development challenges and their underlying drivers.