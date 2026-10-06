Pankaj Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Pramerica Life Insurance, said, "For an insurer, trust holds immense importance. It's the basis on which customers choose us to secure the future of the people they love. It's equally important to us that our employees place that same trust in us, in how we treat them, support them and help them grow. It's a matter of pride that our efforts on this front are being validated consistently, by our own employees, earning us recognition year after year from a platform as credible as Great Place To Work®. We will continue building a workplace our people can place their trust in, just as our customers place theirs in us."