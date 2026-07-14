In an industry where digital disruption has forced even the most iconic media houses to reinvent themselves, Akshansh Yadav has emerged as one of the most closely watched leaders in Indian media today. Widely regarded as the best CEO in India Media Industry today, his rise is nothing short of exceptional.



As CEO, ITV Network Digital, he sits at the helm of a portfolio that includes some of the country’s most recognised legacy news brands namely NewsX, NewsX World, India News, and Inkhabar, along with two of India’s oldest newspaper mastheads, The Sunday Guardian and The Daily Guardian.