Income Tax Return Filing In India: A Complete Step-By-Step Guide For First-Time Taxpayers By JioFinance

Filing an Income Tax Return (ITR) for the first time can seem overwhelming. Questions about eligibility, choosing the correct ITR form, gathering documents and completing the filing process often make first-time taxpayers hesitant. However, with digital tax solutions and guided filing platforms, the process has become much simpler than it was a few years ago.

Whether you are a salaried employee, freelancer or self-employed professional, understanding the basics of income tax India e-filing can help you stay compliant and build a strong financial record. Platforms like the JioFinance app further simplify the experience by offering tax planning tools, digital filing options and guided workflows that make filing easier for first-time users.

What Is Income Tax Return Filing?

An Income Tax Return is a declaration submitted to the Income Tax Department that contains details of your income, taxes paid, deductions claimed and tax liability for a financial year.

Filing an ITR is mandatory for individuals whose taxable income exceeds the prescribed limit under the Income Tax Act. However, even if your income is below the threshold, voluntary filing can still be beneficial.

An ITR may be useful for:

Applying for home or personal loans.

Processing visa applications.

Claiming eligible tax refunds.

Building a financial record.

Demonstrating income proof.

Who Should File an ITR?

Generally, the following individuals should consider filing an Income Tax Return:

Salaried employees.

Freelancers.

Business owners.

Professionals with taxable income.

Individuals seeking TDS refunds.

Taxpayers requiring financial proof for future applications.

Even first-time taxpayers with relatively simple income structures can benefit from digital filing platforms.

Step 1: Start with Tax Planning

Before beginning income tax e-filing in India, it is important to understand your expected tax liability.

Rather than waiting until the filing deadline, planning in advance helps you estimate taxes and identify eligible deductions.

The JioFinance app offers a free tax planner that enables users to:

Compare the old and new tax regimes.

Estimate tax liability.

Explore eligible deductions and exemptions.

Make better tax-saving decisions.

Proper planning reduces last-minute confusion and supports informed financial choices.

Step 2: Keep Your Documents Ready

Having the necessary documents ready before starting your return makes the filing process smoother.

Commonly required documents include:

PAN.

Aadhaar.

Form 16.

Bank account details.

Investment proofs.

Details of any additional income.

Organising these documents beforehand helps minimise interruptions during filing.

Step 3: Upload Form 16

For salaried employees, Form 16 contains much of the information required for filing an Income Tax Return.

Instead of manually entering every figure, the JioFinance app allows users to upload Form 16 to simplify the process.

This helps:

Reduce manual data entry.

Improve filing accuracy.

Save time.

Simplify return preparation.

It is especially useful for first-time taxpayers unfamiliar with tax calculations.

Step 4: Select the Correct ITR Form

One of the most confusing parts of first-time filing is choosing the appropriate ITR form.

The correct form depends on factors such as your income source and taxpayer category.

Generally:

ITR-1 is suitable for salaried individuals with income up to ₹50 lakh and no capital gains.

ITR-2 is used by individuals with capital gains, multiple house properties or NRI status.

ITR-3 applies to individuals with business income or futures and options trading.

ITR-4 is generally meant for freelancers and small businesses opting for presumptive taxation.

The JioFinance app automatically identifies the appropriate ITR form based on your profile, helping reduce filing errors.

Step 5: Review Your Return Carefully

Before submitting your return, review every section carefully.

Check:

Personal information.

Income details.

Deductions claimed.

Bank account information.

Tax calculations.

A careful review helps avoid mistakes that may delay processing or require revised returns later.

Step 6: Complete Your E-Filing

Once everything has been verified, you can complete your income tax e-filing in India digitally.

JioFinance offers flexible filing options for different users.

You can choose:

DIY filing starting at ₹24.

CA-assisted filing starting at ₹649.

For many salaried individuals with straightforward income, the guided DIY option offers a convenient way to file independently. Taxpayers with more complex financial situations can opt for professional assistance.

Earn JioPoints on Successful Filing

One feature that makes JioFinance different is its rewards programme.

After successfully filing your return, eligible users receive up to 25% of the filing fee back as JioPoints.

For example, if your filing fee is ₹2,000, you receive 500 JioPoints.

Why Digital Filing Is Better for First-Time Taxpayers

Digital filing platforms simplify many aspects of tax filing that previously required manual effort.

Some benefits include the following:

Paperless filing.

Guided workflows.

Automatic ITR form selection.

Form 16 upload.

Affordable filing options.

Secure digital experience.

These features make first-time filing less intimidating and more convenient.

Maintain Your Tax Records

Once your return has been filed successfully, keep copies of your important tax documents.

These include:

Filed ITR.

ITR acknowledgement.

Form 16.

AIS

Form 26AS.

Investment proofs.

Maintaining organised records will help during future tax filing, loan applications and other financial requirements.

More Than Just Tax Filing

While tax filing is an important feature, the JioFinance app is designed as a broader financial platform.

Users can access services related to:

Tax planning.

Income tax filing.

Savings.

Investments.

Borrowing.

Personal finance.

Managing these financial activities through a single platform makes it easier to stay financially organised throughout the year.

Common Mistakes First-Time Taxpayers Should Avoid

If you are filing your return for the first time, avoid these common mistakes:

Waiting until the filing deadline.

Selecting the wrong ITR form.

Not reviewing personal details before submission.

Forgetting to claim eligible deductions.

Failing to keep copies of filed returns and supporting documents.

Planning ahead and using guided digital tools can help minimise these errors.

Conclusion

Filing your first Income Tax Return does not have to be complicated. With the right preparation and digital support, first-time taxpayers can complete the process confidently and accurately.

The Tax e-Filing App simplifies income tax India e-filing by offering free tax planning, Form 16 upload, automatic ITR form selection, affordable DIY and CA-assisted filing options, along with JioPoints rewards on successful filing. By combining tax services with a broader financial ecosystem, JioFinance helps first-time taxpayers begin their tax journey with greater ease, confidence and convenience.