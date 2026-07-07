Multi-Asset Active FoFs: Giving Every Asset A Seat At The Table – Srikanth Matrubai

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Imagine inviting guests to a dinner party and asking one person to cook, serve, entertain everyone and clean up afterwards. It sounds unrealistic because different people bring different strengths. Yet many investors unknowingly expect one investment to do exactly that. They want it to deliver high growth, protect them during market downturns, beat inflation, generate steady income and perform well in every economic environment.
The reality is that no single asset-class can do every job.
Equity has long been a driver of wealth creation, but the journey is rarely smooth. There are periods when equities surge ahead and others when they move sideways or decline. Investors focused solely on equity can benefit from the upside, but they must also be prepared to weather the inevitable downturns.
Debt plays a different role. It may not deliver spectacular returns, but it provides stability. During volatile markets, debt has often acted as an anchor, helping cushion losses and reduce overall portfolio swings. Its strength lies in consistency rather than excitement.
Precious metals such as gold and silver serve a different purpose. Gold has traditionally been viewed as a potential hedge against inflation, economic uncertainty and geopolitical risks. Silver is unique. Besides being a precious metal, it also has significant industrial applications, so its performance is influenced by both investor sentiment and economic activity.
History offers another important lesson. Different asset classes rarely outperform at the same time. There are years when equities dominate, while in other phases gold takes centre-stage as investors seek safety. Debt, meanwhile, has often delivered relatively stable returns during volatile periods. The challenge is that these leadership changes are difficult to predict. By the time an asset becomes everyone's favourite, much of its rally may already be over.
Past performance does not guarantee future returns.
Each asset class has its own strengths and limitations. Expecting one investment to excel in every market condition is like expecting a wicketkeeper to bowl the fastest spell, score a century and captain the side all at once. Every player has a role and the team's success depends on how well those roles complement one another.
That is the idea behind Multi-Asset Active FoFs. Instead of relying on a single asset class, these funds invest across equity, debt and commodity mutual funds. The portfolio can allocate 30-80% to active equity-oriented schemes, 10-60% to active debt-oriented schemes and 10-30% to Gold ETFs and/or Silver ETFs, allowing it to adapt as different opportunities emerge. The objective is not to chase yesterday's winner, but to build a portfolio that can adapt to changing market conditions.
Why does this matter? Market leadership rarely stays the same for long. Economic growth, inflation, interest rates, corporate earnings and global events constantly reshape the investment landscape. An asset class that performs well in one phase may lag in the next making consistent prediction nearly impossible. Rather than trying to forecast every turn, a Multi-Asset Active FoF stays prepared by combining assets that often respond differently to changing conditions, while actively seeking opportunities as they emerge.
Successful investing is rarely about finding the perfect investment. It is about combining investments that perform different roles and allowing them to work together. No strategy can eliminate uncertainty, but a thoughtfully diversified portfolio may be better positioned to navigate it. After all, the strongest portfolios, much like the strongest teams, succeed because every member has a seat at the table.
The above article has been written by Srikanth Matrubai, who is the Founder and CEO of Srikavi Wealth, bringing over three decades of deep expertise as an AMFI-registered mutual fund distributor (ARN-51423) and volatility coach. A trusted personal finance expert and thought leader, he has guided countless investors through various market cycles toward long-term financial freedom. He is also the bestselling author of acclaimed personal finance books, including Don't Retire Rich and WOW - Wealth of Wisdom.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.