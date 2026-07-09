How SBI's Local Branch Is Linked To Ram Temple Cash Theft Case

Once the count is finalised, the cash moves to the nearest branch for deposit. This step also has its own protocol. Representatives from the bank, the temple and the cash transit company must all be present when the money is loaded for transport, and each of them has to sign off on the amount being carried. Bank staff are required to accompany the cash to the branch, where it undergoes a second count before finally being credited to the temple's account. Any mismatch between what was counted at the temple and what arrives at the branch is supposed to be reported to temple officials without delay.