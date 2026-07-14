The Madhya Pradesh Tech Growth Conclave 3.0 has paved the way for investments of nearly ₹ 40,000 crore and over 34,000 employment opportunities in the state, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said.
India is giving the world a new direction in all sectors, and Madhya Pradesh is playing a significant role in this development journey. The MP Tech Growth Conclave 3.0 is an important milestone in the state's development journey, Yadav said at the event on Monday.
The state government has fulfilled all its commitments during the MP Tech Growth Conclave 3.0, which concluded on Monday, he said.
"Fifty-one major activities were completed during the MP Tech Growth Conclave 3.0, which paved the way for investments of approximately ₹ 40,000 crore and over 34,000 employment opportunities," the CM said.
The state has received investment proposals of ₹ 46,000 crore through the last two tech growth conclaves. Since the Global Investors Summit 2025, investments of more than ₹ 12,000 crore have materialised in the technology sector, Yadav said in a statement.
During this period, 22 new industrial units were inaugurated, and the foundation was laid for four new projects, demonstrating the state government's speed and confidence, as per the statement.
Yadav said the Madhya Pradesh government is committed to the development of all small and large industries, including AI, data centres and semiconductors, and will provide all possible support to the industry groups.
The state is rapidly progressing in various sectors, including science city, AI, deep tech park, and data centres. The state government is continuously working to promote innovation, research, skill development, and academic collaboration in all sectors, including AI, he noted.
Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh has a conducive environment for industry, allowing individuals to grow with their full potential.
The MP Tech Growth Conclave 3.0 will play a crucial role in the state's development. The country has immense potential for progress, and the state government is committed to ensuring the full utilisation of the youth's abilities and potential, while providing them with adequate employment opportunities, the statement said.
Yadav further said that foreign investment in Madhya Pradesh is no longer limited to MoUs (Memorandums of Understanding), but is becoming a reality on the ground.
Investment projects of more than ₹ 28,200 crore from 10 major companies from eight countries, including Spain, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Ireland, and Indo-German cooperation, are at the ground-breaking phase in the state.
These include the establishment of an AI-ready data centre in Bhopal by Spain's Submar India Pvt Ltd, a food processing unit of nearly ₹ 20,000 crore by McCain Foods of Canada, a food processing unit of ₹ 3,800 crore by Helion (GSK) of the UK, and a speciality films unit of ₹ 1,100 crore by Topan Speciality Films of Japan, the statement said.
These investment projects are giving new impetus to industrial development, strengthening of digital infrastructure and employment generation in the state, it added.