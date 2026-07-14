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Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up To 7.95 Percent On Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits

Bandhan Bank has revised FD interest rates on select tenures, outlining updated returns for senior citizens and general customers, along with online booking through internet banking and the mBandhan app.

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Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up To 7.95 Percent On Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits
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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14: Savers seeking stronger yet stable returns have a fresh reason to consider fixed deposits. Bandhan Bank has increased its Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates on select tenures, with senior citizens now able to earn up to 7.95% per annum on deposits of two years to less than three years. General customers earn 7.45% for the same tenure.

For longer tenures of less than five years, senior citizens earn 7.75% and other customers 7.25%, which is among the best FD rates in the banking industry. Bandhan Bank also offers 6.5% interest on savings account balances above Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh.

For retirees and conservative investors who value capital safety and predictable income, the revised rates make a compelling case for fixed deposits at a time when many savers are seeking shelter from market volatility.

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Customers can check the revised FD rates and invest online, with booking available in minutes through retail internet banking or the mBandhan app and no branch visit is required.

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To start earning up to 7.95%, open a Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposit today.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

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