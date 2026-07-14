Podcast With Sudhanshu: A Journey Of Learning, Purpose, And Growth

Podcasts were just starting to take off. Not the slick, polished ones, but the long, raw, actual conversations—the kind where people share what really happened, warts and all. Sudhanshu was nervous (who wouldn’t be?), and he doubted himself more than once. But in 2024, he went for it. Podcast With Sudhanshu launched with a simple idea: build a real library of knowledge, not just crank out content.