Why Diversification Never Goes Out Of Fashion: A Multi-Asset FoF Approach - Hitesh Arora

Every few years, investing finds a new favourite. One phase belongs to equities, another to gold, while debt quietly returns to the spotlight when investors seek stability. As markets change, so do investor preferences. The challenge is that by the time one asset class becomes everyone's favourite, much of its rally may already have played out.
That is why investing has never really been about finding the next winner. It has always been about preparing for uncertainty.
History shows that markets move in cycles shaped by economic growth, inflation, interest rates, valuations and global events. As these forces evolve, leadership rotates across asset classes. Equity can drive long-term wealth creation, debt may provide stability and regular accrual, while gold has traditionally acted as a potential hedge during periods of inflation and uncertainty. Each serves a different purpose, but no single asset class can outperform in every market cycle.*
*Past performance does not guarantee future returns.
This explains why diversification has remained one of investing's most enduring principles. It is not simply about owning different investments, but about combining assets that respond differently to changing market conditions, allowing one part of the portfolio to potentially offset another when markets turn volatile.
Yet diversification is only part of the story.
Markets do not stand still and neither should portfolios. As economic conditions evolve, so do valuations, interest-rate cycles, investment opportunities and along with these the relative attractiveness of different asset classes. Assets that appear attractive today may become less compelling tomorrow. A static portfolio risks being built for yesterday's market rather than tomorrow's.
This is the philosophy behind Multi-Asset Active FoFs. Instead of relying on a single asset class, these funds invest across professionally managed equity, debt and commodity-oriented mutual funds, while actively adjusting allocations as market conditions evolve. These funds have flexibility to allocate 30-80% to active equity-oriented schemes, 10-60% to active debt-oriented schemes and 10-30% to Gold ETFs and/or Silver ETFs. Rather than chasing recent winners, the focus is on identifying relative opportunities across asset classes and adapting to changing market conditions.
The active approach extends beyond asset allocation. The underlying schemes themselves are professionally managed, with the flexibility to identify opportunities across sectors, market capitalisations and investment themes. This creates multiple layers of diversification within a single portfolio, while regular portfolio reviews and disciplined rebalancing help keep allocations aligned with evolving market conditions.
There are practical advantages too. Instead of monitoring multiple investments and deciding when to rebalance them, investors gain access to a professionally managed portfolio through a single investment. Since portfolio rebalancing takes place within the fund, it may also offer potential tax efficiencies, subject to prevailing tax laws.
Perhaps the greatest benefit, however, is behavioural. Investors often feel tempted to chase whichever asset class has recently delivered the strongest returns. Yet history shows that market leadership keeps rotating. A disciplined investment process helps shift the focus away from short-term market excitement and back towards long-term financial goals.
Markets will continue to surprise us. New winners will emerge, economic cycles will change and investor preferences will evolve. Through it all, one principle has consistently stood the test of time: diversification. A Multi-Asset Active FoF builds on that timeless idea by combining diversification with active asset allocation, professional management and disciplined rebalancing, helping investors prepare for changing markets rather than trying to predict them.
The above article is written by Hitesh Arora, who is a Partner at Wealth Nest Partners, where he oversees investment distribution services and asset allocation planning. He assists individuals with portfolio diversification based on historical financial data and regulatory frameworks. Wealth Nest Partners is an AMFI-registered Mutual Fund Distributor holding ARN-161249.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.