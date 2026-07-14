MG Unveils Two Exciting Concept Cars Combining Sporting Heritage And Advanced Technology At The Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2026

“With MG GO!, we wanted to create something compact and contemporary, but also warm, expressive, and immediately likeable, an embodiment of all that we admire about the MG brand. It is not about looking back for its own sake, but about capturing some of the clarity, charm and emotional appeal that have always made MG so distinctive, and reinterpreting that in a way that feels relevant today and crucially creating something with strong charisma,” said Carl Gotham, Design Director of Advanced Design, London.