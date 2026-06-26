Used Car Loan Guide: How Used Car Loan Interest Rates Affect Your EMI And Total Repayment

Buying a used car can be a practical way to own a vehicle without paying the price of a new one. But the loan you choose matters as much as the car you select. Used car loan interest rates directly affect your EMI, total repayment, and monthly budget. A lower rate can reduce your repayment burden, while a higher rate can increase both your EMI and total interest outgo.

For many Indian buyers, a car is not just a convenience. It supports office travel, family movement, school drops, business needs, and safer daily commuting. A used car loan can help you buy a pre-owned car without using all your savings upfront. But before applying, it is important to understand how the interest rate, loan amount, and tenure work together.

Financial institutions like Bajaj Finance offer used car loans that come with loan amounts ranging from Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2.50 crore. The repayment tenure ranges from 12 months to 84 months. Eligible customers may also get financing of up to 100%* of the car’s value. The loan involves simple eligibility criteria and minimal paperwork. Approval, loan amount, and tenure are subject to eligibility.

What are used car loan interest rates?

Used car loan interest rates are the rates charged by a lender on the amount borrowed to buy a pre-owned car. This rate decides how much interest you pay over the loan tenure.

Your EMI is mainly based on three things:

The loan amount you borrow

The interest rate charged on the loan

The tenure you choose for repayment

A lower interest rate can make your EMI more manageable. It can also reduce the total interest paid across the tenure. A higher rate can increase both your monthly EMI and your total repayment.

This is why it is important to check the interest rate before applying. A used car may look affordable at the listed price, but the actual cost depends on how the loan is structured.

How do used car loan interest rates affect your EMI?

Used car loan interest rates affect your EMI by changing the cost of borrowing. If the loan amount and tenure remain the same, a higher rate usually means a higher EMI. A lower rate usually means a lower EMI.

Here is a simple view: