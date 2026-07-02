India's Electric Mobility Transition to Build Sustainable Industrial Ecosystem: Environment Minister

Bhupender Yadav said EV transition supports Viksit Bharat by 2047.
He called for an innovation-led ecosystem for clean mobility.
The minister highlighted reforms to simplify environmental clearances.
India's transition to electric mobility is not merely about replacing one technology with another, it is about building a sustainable industrial ecosystem that strengthens manufacturing, creates green jobs and supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Thursday.
"As we accelerate this transition, our focus must remain on green growth, resilient infrastructure, transparent governance and a circular economy that ensures long-term environmental sustainability," he added.
The minister made these comments during his address at the inauguration of a conference on "Electric Mobility: Building India an Electric Mobility Hub for Viksit Bharat", convened by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).
Yadav also highlighted that the government has undertaken a series of reforms to simplify environmental clearances, digitise approval systems through the PARIVESH portal, rationalise compliance requirements and promote ease of doing business, without compromising environmental safeguards.
He noted that these these reforms are enabling faster investments while ensuring responsible development.
The minister added that industry, policymakers and institutions must work together to build an innovation-led ecosystem that positions India as a global hub for clean mobility.
"Ecology and economy must progress together, and through collaborative action. India can emerge as a global leader in sustainable manufacturing, green mobility and climate-conscious development," he said.