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HDB Financial Services Q1 Profit Jumps 38 Pc to Record Level at ₹785 Cr

Total income increased 16.8% to ₹3,185 crore, up from ₹2,726 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26

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HDB Financial Services Q1 Profit Jumps 38 Pc to Record Level at ₹785 Cr
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HDB Financial Services on Wednesday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹785 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a 38.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase, helped by higher core income.

The NBFC arm of HDFC Bank had earned a net profit of ₹568 crore in the same period last year.

The company's net interest income (NII) rose 20% YoY to ₹2,509 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from ₹2,092 crore a year ago, HDB Financial Services said in a stock exchange filing.

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Total income increased 16.8% to ₹3,185 crore, up from ₹2,726 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.

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Loan losses and provisions rose to ₹697 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ₹670 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 2.34% during the April-June quarter of FY27 as against 2.56% a year earlier, while net NPA also came down to 1.04% as against 1.11%.

The company's assets under management (AUM) grew 11.3% year-on-year to ₹1.22 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026,  from ₹1.1 lakh crore a year earlier.

Its gross loan book also expanded 11.4% to ₹1.22 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, from ₹1.09 lakh crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of the NBFC closed at ₹751.95 on the BSE, up 1.08% from the previous close.

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