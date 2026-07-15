HDB Financial Services Q1 Profit Jumps 38 Pc to Record Level at ₹785 Cr

HDB Financial Services on Wednesday reported its highest-ever quarterly profit of ₹785 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, marking a 38.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase, helped by higher core income.
The NBFC arm of HDFC Bank had earned a net profit of ₹568 crore in the same period last year.
The company's net interest income (NII) rose 20% YoY to ₹2,509 crore during the April-June quarter of FY27 from ₹2,092 crore a year ago, HDB Financial Services said in a stock exchange filing.
Total income increased 16.8% to ₹3,185 crore, up from ₹2,726 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26.
Loan losses and provisions rose to ₹697 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared to ₹670 crore for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) moderated to 2.34% during the April-June quarter of FY27 as against 2.56% a year earlier, while net NPA also came down to 1.04% as against 1.11%.
The company's assets under management (AUM) grew 11.3% year-on-year to ₹1.22 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, from ₹1.1 lakh crore a year earlier.
Its gross loan book also expanded 11.4% to ₹1.22 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, from ₹1.09 lakh crore in the year-ago period.
Shares of the NBFC closed at ₹751.95 on the BSE, up 1.08% from the previous close.