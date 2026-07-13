Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Profit Rises 84% To ₹70.75 Cr On Strong Almond Hair Oil Sales

The company said the brand recorded underlying volume growth in the early teens, adjusted for pack size reductions. Low Unit Packs, including sachets and other affordable price-point packs, grew significantly faster than the overall brand average. The company added that ADHO continued to gain traction across various consumer metrics, reflecting sustained demand and improved market penetration