Bajaj Consumer Care Q1 Profit Rises 84% To ₹70.75 Cr On Strong Almond Hair Oil Sales

Bajaj Consumer Care's Q1 FY27 net profit rose 84% to ₹70.75 crore on strong ADHO sales.
Revenue rose 25% to ₹341.57 crore, while EBITDA jumped over 101% year-on-year.
International business recovered strongly, with Nepal and Bangladesh posting double-digit growth.
FMCG company Bajaj Consumer Care reported an 84% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹70.75 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 (Q1 FY27), supported by strong revenue growth. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹38.28 crore in the same quarter last year.
According to a regulatory filing, revenue from operations rose 25% to ₹341.57 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹273.39 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses also rose to ₹262.34 crore from ₹235.17 crore, reflecting higher operating costs.
Key Financial Highlights
As per the company's investor presentation, Bajaj Consumer's net sales value on a consolidated basis rose 28.3% year-on-year to ₹341.4 crore, while total operating income increased 24.9% to ₹341.5 crore. EBITDA jumped 101.4% to ₹84.4 crore.
The company said its Almond Drops Hair Oil (ADHO) continued its strong performance during the quarter. The domestic business for the brand delivered growth in the 30% range during Q1 FY27, while maintaining healthy sequential momentum.
The company said the brand recorded underlying volume growth in the early teens, adjusted for pack size reductions. Low Unit Packs, including sachets and other affordable price-point packs, grew significantly faster than the overall brand average. The company added that ADHO continued to gain traction across various consumer metrics, reflecting sustained demand and improved market penetration.
The company's international business recorded a strong recovery despite disruptions caused by the West Asia crisis, aided by changes in leadership and distribution partnerships. The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa and Rest of World markets registered a robust recovery, supported by improved performance across key regions.
The company's focus markets of Nepal and Bangladesh continued to deliver double-digit revenue growth during the quarter, along with improvements in EBITDA.
Despite the sharp increase in profit and operating margin, shares of Bajaj Consumer Care fell about 1.8% from the previous close. The stock was trading at ₹689.40 earlier in the day before falling 4.4% to close at ₹658.50.