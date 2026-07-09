As Diners Turn Conscious About Sustainability, Chuk Launches ‘Restaurants Who Care Club’

The change has begun to show in the way customers respond to restaurants. Mr. Jaypradeep Khatri, Founder of Rasodu, a Gujarati snack parlour in Bengaluru, said that diners had started to take notice of the tableware. “We had always used Chuk because it felt like the right thing to do. Now our customers ask us about it, and that conversation has become a reason they trust us,” he said.