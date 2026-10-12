Same Stage of Baldness, Different Hair Transplant Costs: Why Does One Clinic Quote Rs 50,000 While Another Rs 2,00,000? Read This Before You Book

New Delhi [India], October 8: A hair transplant procedure has emerged as one of the most reliable and effective ways to treat pattern baldness, i.e., Androgenetic Alopecia, one of the most common forms of hair loss. What was once a relatively limited procedure chosen by only a few; today, people are flocking to clinics for hair transplant surgery. These days, every second person experiencing hair thinning, receding hairline, bald patches, etc., is considering undergoing the procedure. However, one factor that puzzles most of them is the varying hair transplant cost quoted by different clinics. Despite the same hair loss stage, patients contemplating the procedure receive different costs from different clinics. One clinic quotes just ₹50,000, while another charges ₹2,00,000. So, why is there a huge gap between the costs offered by different clinics? Let’s understand this from an expert hair transplant surgeon.