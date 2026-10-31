Kauvery Hospital, Salem, Launches 'Padi Eru Paati' Campaign To Promote Mobility And Knee Health Among Elder Women

Sharing the experience of a 77-year-old woman who had been living with severe knee arthritis for nearly six to seven years, Dr. Manivannan, Consultant – Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy & Joint Replacement Surgeon, Kauvery Hospital, Salem, said that her condition had progressively affected her ability to walk, climb stairs, get up from a chair and carry out routine household activities. After trying various treatments, she was advised to consider total knee replacement. Following a detailed discussion with the orthopaedic team, she underwent robotic-assisted knee replacement and began early mobilisation with the support of the medical and physiotherapy teams. She reported steady improvement in mobility and a significant reduction in pain, enabling greater independence in her daily activities.