Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, an AI-first technology company headquartered in Hyderabad, is participating in the 3rd World Mayors’ Forum and 7th Asia Cities Summit 2026 at the Fairmont Mumbai, being held on 25 and 26 November 2026.

The forum is organised by the All-India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG) as part of its centenary year, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as Host City Partner.

The two-day forum has brought together delegates from over 100 countries, most of them mayors and senior city leaders, along with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra and ministers from several states. The agenda covers the future of Indian cities, city-to-city cooperation, artificial intelligence in urban governance, public safety, waste, climate and energy.

Healthcare Technology Showcased To City Leaders

Blue Cloud presented two solutions at the forum, both designed for the everyday needs of cities and their citizens:

BluHealth kiosks: AI-integrated, non-invasive health screening that delivers vital-sign readings through a camera in minutes, with no invasive equipment, so that preventive screening can reach more people at public places.

BioSter: a solution that helps keep air and surfaces in hospitals, schools and public spaces safer from pathogens.

Mayors and civic leaders visiting the Blue Cloud presence showed keen interest in both offerings, and several have asked for follow-up discussions on how these solutions could serve their cities.