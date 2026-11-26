“Through access facilitated by India INX Global Access, we aim to broaden the range of international investment opportunities available to Indian investors through the GIFT City ecosystem. Our focus remains on making the customer experience straightforward while operating within the applicable regulatory framework. We also plan to jointly focus on expanding awareness across India’s wealth ecosystem, engaging brokers, distributors and retail investors. The initiative will help strengthen the role of global investing in Indian portfolios while enabling financial intermediaries to meet the growing demand for global portfolios.”