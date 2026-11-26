Dr Pankaj N Surange joined the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in New Delhi. It was here that he began recognising a significant gap in India’s healthcare ecosystem: the limited availability of specialised interventional treatment for patients suffering from chronic pain and spinal disorders.

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For India’s evolving Pain Medicine community, the future will depend on stronger evidence, accessible specialist services, structured certification and meaningful collaboration across disciplines.

The transformation he has helped advance is larger than an individual procedure or institution. It is about changing the way chronic pain is understood, treated and taught.

His contributions span clinical practice, the wider adoption of minimally invasive spine procedures, postgraduate medical education, professional advocacy and new models of specialist healthcare delivery.

From serving on India’s military frontiers to developing a specialised healthcare institution, Dr (Maj) Pankaj N Surange’s journey has been defined by his willingness to pursue an unconventional path.

It represents a foundation for building a physician-led healthcare ecosystem in which clinical expertise, professional ownership and sustainable economics work together.

An important asset supporting this ambition is the network of physicians trained through IPSC’s academic programmes.

Such a model, if successfully validated and scaled, could reduce infrastructure requirements while allowing specialist care to reach underserved regions.

His vision is to develop a network of Pain and Spine centres embedded within existing hospitals (Hospital-in-Hospital Model) , with centralised academic support, clinical governance and operating systems.

Unlike conventional hospital expansion driven largely by physical infrastructure, his emerging strategy places specialist expertise, trained physicians, standardised procedures and institutional partnerships at the centre of healthcare delivery.

The challenge ahead is not merely to create more specialists, but to ensure that growth is accompanied by consistent training standards, patient safety and scientific credibility.

This emphasis on certification, professional accountability and standardised protocols is becoming increasingly relevant as interventional Pain Medicine expands into newer clinical settings.

He believes that specialised skills should be supported by credible assessment systems, rather than training certificates alone.

A particularly important area is competency-based certification for physicians undertaking advanced procedures such as spine endoscopy, vertebral augmentation and implantable pain therapies.

Dr Surange has been among the clinicians advocating for a stronger identity for Pain Medicine as a distinct super-specialty, with clearly defined competencies, ethical standards and independent career pathways.

This progress reflects the sustained collective work of professional societies, academic institutions, regulators and several generations of Pain Physicians.

Pain Medicine in India has undergone an important transition. Once primarily associated with anaesthesia-led pain clinics, it now has increasingly structured postgraduate and advanced training pathways, including DM and FNB programmes in Pain Medicine.

His appointment as Registrar of the Indian Academy of Pain Medicine (IAPM) in February 2025 marked another chapter in his academic leadership.

As a former Honorary Secretary of the Indian Society for the Study of Pain (ISSP) and former chairman of the World Institute of Pain’s regional section, he has contributed to professional education, specialty awareness and discussions around the standardisation of interventional procedures.

Beyond clinical practice and entrepreneurship, Dr Surange has been actively involved in the professional development of Pain Medicine in India.

It is a philosophy that also informs his broader vision of building a scalable network of specialist-led Pain and Spine centres.

The programme represents an important evolution in Dr Surange’s thinking: specialist healthcare does not always require the construction of an entirely new hospital. With appropriate infrastructure, trained personnel, patient selection and continuity-of-care arrangements, advanced services can potentially be delivered through institutional partnerships.

Having developed the programme across multiple Indian cities, IPSC extended it internationally through a collaboration with Spring Hill Hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, in 2026 for MisEpp Spine Endoscopy Pain procedures.

The model also creates opportunities for collaboration and knowledge transfer between visiting specialists and local physicians.

The programme brings together visiting spine endoscopy specialists, local medical teams and partner hospitals. This approach enables patients to receive specialist evaluation closer to home while making use of existing hospital infrastructure.

To address this challenge, IPSC developed the Travelling Spine Program, an initiative designed to extend specialist consultation and selected minimally invasive procedures through collaborations with hospitals outside its home institution.

Advanced spine procedures tend to be concentrated in major metropolitan centres, often forcing patients from smaller cities to travel considerable distances for specialised treatment.

While clinical innovation and specialist training remain central to Dr Surange’s work, geographical access has emerged as another priority.

For Dr Surange, education is therefore not separate from healthcare delivery. It is an essential mechanism for expanding access to specialist care.

Its larger purpose is to build a community of clinically competent Pain Physicians who can develop responsible, evidence-based practices in their respective regions.

The programme incorporates online teaching, hands-on cadaveric workshops at advanced learning facilities in Bengaluru and supervised clinical exposure through live operative workshops in New Delhi.

Particularly notable is the structured Spine Endoscopy Fellowship, which focuses on developing practical competence in transforaminal and interlaminar techniques.

That understanding led to the development of IPSC Varsity, a dedicated academic platform for training physicians in Pain Medicine, minimally invasive spine interventions and musculoskeletal procedures.

Dr Surange recognised early that a new medical specialty cannot grow sustainably through a handful of experienced practitioners alone.

His emphasis has consistently been on developing a skill-based pathway that allows adequately trained physicians to expand their clinical capabilities while maintaining patient safety.

Through live operative workshops, cadaveric training programmes, scientific lectures and clinical demonstrations, he has helped increase awareness and professional exposure to endoscopic spine techniques across the country.

Dr Surange’s advocacy goes beyond introducing another technique. He has worked to position spine endoscopy within the broader scope of modern interventional Pain Medicine—supported by structured training, defined competencies, interdisciplinary collaboration and evidence-based clinical protocols.

However, patient selection remains critical. Complex spinal instability, deformity or other conditions may still require conventional surgery, and successful outcomes depend on appropriate indications, procedural expertise and follow-up.

In selected cases, these procedures may be performed under local anaesthesia or monitored anaesthesia care, allowing early mobilisation and shorter hospitalisation. For suitable patients, endoscopic decompression may also avoid the need for spinal instrumentation.

Dr Surange has been particularly active in promoting two important techniques: transforaminal and interlaminar spine endoscopy.

Using specialised endoscopic instruments, imaging guidance and targeted surgical approaches, certain spinal conditions can be treated through small incisions with limited disruption to surrounding tissues.

Traditionally, the management of disc prolapse, sciatica and selected spinal canal disorders often involved either prolonged conservative treatment or conventional spine surgery.

One of Dr Surange’s most significant contributions has been his sustained effort to promote Minimally Invasive Spine Endoscopic Pain Procedures (MisEpp) among appropriately trained Pain Physicians in India.

His entrepreneurial outlook was further shaped by the Advanced Management Programme for Healthcare at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, where he strengthened his understanding of healthcare operations, financial sustainability and scalable institutional models.

For Dr Surange, however, the larger achievement lies in demonstrating that Pain Medicine can support an independent clinical, academic and institutional ecosystem.

According to IPSC’s publicly reported figures, the organisation has treated more than 40,000 patients and trained over 1,500 medical professionals through its educational initiatives.

In 2021, this journey reached a significant milestone with the establishment of IPSC Pain & Spine Hospital in Dwarka, New Delhi—a dedicated single-specialty institution focused on advanced pain and spine procedures.

Over the following decade, IPSC expanded its services, incorporating minimally invasive spine interventions, vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency neurotomy, neuromodulation and other specialised treatments for chronic spinal, musculoskeletal and neuropathic pain.

The challenge extended beyond infrastructure and investment. There was limited awareness among patients, referring physicians and healthcare institutions about the scope of advanced interventional pain procedures. Many treatments were not routinely available, and establishing credibility for a relatively young specialty required sustained clinical and academic effort.

The result was the Interventional Pain and Spine Centre (IPSC), initially established as a modest five-bed day-care facility in New Delhi.

In 2012, Dr Surange took an unconventional professional decision: to dedicate himself to Pain Medicine and build a standalone institution focused on interventional pain and spine treatments.

These experiences became the foundation of his mission to bring internationally established interventional techniques into Indian clinical practice.

To pursue that vision, he undertook advanced training in Interventional Pain Practice in Budapest, Hungary, earning the internationally recognised Fellowship in Interventional Pain Practice (FIPP). He subsequently pursued specialised training in minimally invasive spine endoscopy in Germany and South Korea.

At a time when Pain Medicine was still largely practised as an extension of anaesthesiology, Dr Surange envisioned a future in which it would evolve into an independent, intervention-driven medical discipline.

After leaving the Armed Forces, he joined the Indian Spinal Injuries Centre in New Delhi. It was here that he began recognising a significant gap in India’s healthcare ecosystem: the limited availability of specialised interventional treatment for patients suffering from chronic pain and spinal disorders.

An alumnus of Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Dr Surange began his career as a medical officer in the Indian Army. During his five years of military service, he participated in two significant military operations—Operation Vijay in 1999 and Operation Parakram in 2001–02.

The answer would shape a professional journey spanning military service, international medical training, healthcare entrepreneurship, academic leadership and the advancement of interventional Pain Medicine in India.

For Dr (Maj) Pankaj N Surange, that question was simple: Why should patients suffering from chronic spinal pain have to choose between prolonged medication and major surgery when effective, minimally invasive alternatives might be available?

Some of the most meaningful transformations in healthcare begin not with a technological breakthrough, but with a physician questioning an established way of practising medicine.

New Delhi [India], November 26: An Indian Army veteran, pioneering interventional pain physician and healthcare entrepreneur, Dr Pankaj N Surange has spent nearly three decades challenging conventional approaches to chronic pain. From building one of India’s dedicated Pain and Spine hospitals to training a new generation of spine endoscopists, his journey reflects the emergence of Pain Medicine as a modern super-specialty.

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