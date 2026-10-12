65-Year-Old, 13,000 Grafts Implanted In A Single Session: An Insight Into A Remarkable Hair Transplant Procedure

New Delhi [India], October 7: Hair is an essential part of men’s identity and personality. But as they age, hair density starts to decrease, the hairline recedes, and bald patches become more prominent. Most men think, “I’m getting old now, so of course my hair will fall.” I’ve become old—what’s the point of worrying about my hair now? Like many men, Mr. Atul (name changed) faced the weight of hair loss and baldness, thinking his time to gain lost hair had long passed. But he was different; he was not ready to let his hope of regaining lost hair vanish. At 65, he defied age-related stereotypes by undergoing a hair transplant and fulfilling his dream of dense & natural hair even at an old age. Dr. Haror’s Wellness, a leading hair transplant clinic in Delhi, India , played a significant role in his hair restoration journey. His successful hair transformation is an inspiration for many men that it is never too late to reclaim their crown.