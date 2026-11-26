Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Deepti Dhingra, Founder and Dermatologist, Skin Station Clinic, said, “Our vision at Skin Station has always been to bring advanced dermatological care closer to people while maintaining the highest importance on clinical expertise and personalised treatment. The introduction of Alma Harmony with ClearSkin Pro is a significant step in that direction. We are pleased to bring this technology to Uttarakhand for the first time, giving people in Dehradun and surrounding areas access to additional treatment possibilities closer to home. Every skin is different, and our priority will always be a proper consultation, accurate assessment and a treatment plan tailored to the individual’s needs.”