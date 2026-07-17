E20 Fuel Controversy Deepens as Maruti Suzuki Challenges Consumer Court Verdict

Maruti Suzuki will challenge the Raipur Consumer Court's order directing it to replace a customer's Grand Vitara or refund the full purchase price.
The automaker maintains the vehicle was E20-compatible and argues the engine fault was caused by contaminated fuel, not a manufacturing defect.
The court awarded ₹1 lakh in compensation for mental distress and ₹10,000 in litigation costs, while the case has reignited debate over India's E20 fuel rollout.
Maruti Suzuki has said it will challenge the court order which ruled the company to replace a customer’s Grand Vitara. In a significant ruling, the Raipur Consumer Court on Thursday ordered the automaker to provide the customer with a new car, who alleged mandatory E20 fuel damaged his vehicle.
The company challenged the ruling and stated that the issues were caused by contaminated fuel rather than any manufacturing defect.
The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Bench) directed the company to replace the plaintiff’s car with a new E-20 compatible vehicle of the same variant, or refund the full purchase price within 45 days.
The company further stated that there was evidence of fuel contamination in the sample collected from the customer’s vehicle and claimed “several other relevant facts” had not been reflected in the Court’s order.
"The car in this case was an E20 compatible car, fully equipped to handle E20 fuel and so disclosed in the owner’s manual," Reuters reported, citing a company statement.
Engine Failure
As per the findings of the Court, the vehicle developed an engine fault, with the dashboard displaying an engine warning, and the car stalled.
The plaintiff alleged that despite repeated fuel changes, fuel-tank cleaning, and multiple visits to the authorised workshop, the problem kept recurring.
As per the Commission’s findings, the company failed to adequately clarify whether the specific model was compatible with E20 petrol, which now is the standard fuel available at petrol pumps across the country.
Apart from ordering the company to provide a full refund or replacement of the model, the Court also awarded ₹1 lakh as compensation for mental distress and ₹10,000 towards litigation costs.
Push for Cleaner Fuel
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has been increasingly pushing for cleaner fuel, including the rollout of E20 fuel, containing 20% ethanol, since last year.
The E20 programme under the Modi government has drawn attention and criticism, with critics arguing that the policy was rolled out too quickly without giving companies and the auto industry time for research and development, leaving motorists with little alternative fuel choices.
The issue has become one of the biggest political challenges to the Modi government.