ITC Hotels Signs New Property in Jaipur

Commenting on the signing of the new property, ITC Hotels Ltd Managing Director, Anil Chadha, said,"With Welcomhotel Jaipur, we aim to deliver an experience that is both rooted in local character and elevated by ITC Hotels' signature standards of service. This signing reinforces our focus on building a strong presence in high-visibility destinations." ITC Hotels currently has over 150 hotels with more than 14,200 keys in more than 95 destinations.