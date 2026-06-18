ITC Hotels Signs New Property in Jaipur

ITC Hotels has signed a management agreement for a 140-key Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels in Jaipur.
The property will offer over 15,000 square feet of banqueting space and 22,000 square feet of outdoor greens.
ITC Hotels said the signing reinforces its focus on high-visibility destinations.
ITC Hotels Ltd on Thursday said it has signed a management agreement for a 140-key Welcomhotel by ITC Hotels Jaipur in Rajasthan.
This signing further strengthens ITC Hotels' presence in Rajasthan, one of India's most popular leisure destinations, the company said in a statement.
With over 15,000 square feet of banqueting and event space, 22,000-square-foot outdoor greens, the hotel is ideally positioned to host MICE and destination weddings, it added.
Commenting on the signing of the new property, ITC Hotels Ltd Managing Director, Anil Chadha, said,"With Welcomhotel Jaipur, we aim to deliver an experience that is both rooted in local character and elevated by ITC Hotels' signature standards of service. This signing reinforces our focus on building a strong presence in high-visibility destinations." ITC Hotels currently has over 150 hotels with more than 14,200 keys in more than 95 destinations.