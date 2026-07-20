A Grand New Beginning: Rahil Azam’s Shiddat Unveiled By Rajan Shahi And Rupali Ganguly

“Shiddat has been very close to my heart from the beginning. This is how I always wanted to present myself, in a way nobody has had the chance to before. I wanted to be involved at every stage, right down to the edit, because that’s where every emotion either works or doesn’t. There were sleepless nights and a lot of second guessing, but that’s part of the process when you’re making something you genuinely care about. I’m grateful to everyone who stood by this project. Preeti brought so much honesty to her performance, and Vinay’s music gave the story a soul I couldn’t have asked more of. I’m also thankful to Rajan Shahi sir, whose encouragement has meant a great deal to me. At the end of the day, I just hope people watch Shiddat and connect with it. If the story stays with them after the song ends, we’ll have achieved what we set out to do.”— said Rahil Azam.