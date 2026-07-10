MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming The First Choice Of India’s Power Circles

The popularity of MK Talks is reflected in its diverse and high-profile guest list. Leading political figures such as Chirag Paswan, ⁠Dinesh Sharma, ⁠Ramgopal yadav, ⁠Sanjay Nishad, ⁠SP Baghel, ⁠Sanjay Singh, Manoj Tiwari, ⁠Krishan Kumar tennati, ⁠Avdhesh Prshad, ⁠Pappu Yadav and many more and have appeared on the platform. From the entertainment industry, names like Ekta Kapoor, ⁠Bhumi Pednekar, ⁠Kaynaaat Arora, Ezaz Khan, Vishal Singh, Hollywood Artist Enrique Arche and India player cricketer Amit Mishra, Mohit Sharma and have also been featured. Cricketers such as and , among other professionals, have added to the show’s diverse appeal.