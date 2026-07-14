  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. News wire
  4. Future forward 2 0 connects industry leaders with gujarat 8217 s next generation of talent

Future Forward 2.0 Connects Industry Leaders With Gujarat’s Next Generation Of Talent

Industry experts shared insights on emerging technologies, career planning, workplace skills, and industry expectations at Future Forward 2.0–2026. The event also included faculty training sessions.

P
PNN
Published At:
Published At:
Over 1,200 Students from Across Gujarat Participate in ‘Future Forward 2.0–2026’ Held in Surat on July 10–11
info_icon

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 14: Red & White Skill Education organized a two-day career guidance, technology, and skill development event, ‘Future Forward 2.0–2026,’ on July 10 and 11, 2026, at Jamanaba Vidyarthi Bhavan in Surat. The event witnessed participation from more than 1,200 students from across Gujarat.

info_icon

The primary objective of the program was to prepare students for future careers, employment opportunities, and the evolving demands of modern industries. Over the two-day event, experienced industry mentors working at leading national and international companies provided valuable insights into emerging technologies, career planning, professional skills, industry trends, and the real-world expectations of the corporate sector.

The Family Office Playbook

4 July 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

Experts from renowned organizations, including Google, Flipkart, Oracle, Infosys, Philips, Suzuki, and McKinsey & Company, shared their professional experiences and guidance with the students. The keynote speakers included Ankit Dubey (Senior UX Designer), Abhijit Bendigiri (Director – Product Management), Abhijit Girin (R&D Engineer), Rishabh Agrawal (Senior Lead Data Engineer), and film director Jay Parikh. The event featured an engaging panel discussion hosted by Mohit Savaliya, Piyush Nakrani, and Chakshu Adani, where they asked thought-provoking questions to all the panelists, leading to insightful conversations and valuable perspectives from every speaker.

Related Content
Related Content

info_icon

In addition to mentoring students, Red & White Skill Education organized dedicated training sessions for its faculty members. Mentors from national and international companies trained faculty on the latest industry practices, emerging technologies, and modern teaching methodologies, enabling them to prepare students more effectively for industry requirements.

Chirag Nakrani, Managing Director of Rezon Solar, attended the event as the Chief Guest.

According to the organizers, ‘Future Forward 2.0–2026’ was more than just a career guidance program. It was a significant initiative aimed at equipping students with the confidence, practical skills, and professional guidance needed to succeed in an increasingly competitive future.

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×