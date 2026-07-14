Automation Expo 2026 Returns With Focus On AI, Cybersecurity, And Intelligent Manufacturing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: Automation Expo 2026, one of India’s largest exhibitions dedicated to industrial automation, instrumentation, robotics, and digital transformation, will be held from July 22 to 25 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. Organised by IED Communications Ltd., the four-day event is expected to host more than 700 exhibitors, bringing together manufacturers, engineers, project consultants, system integrators, technology providers, startups, and industrial decision-makers from India and across the globe.