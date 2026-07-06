Is AI Trade Losing Steam? Why India's Stock Market Is Suddenly Back In Favour

That narrative, however, has begun to shift. Over the past month, the Nifty has risen 3.3%, outperforming the Nasdaq, which has slipped 3%, and Taiwan, where gains have moderated to 1.2%. The sharpest reversal has come from South Korea, where the Kospi has corrected 13% over the same period after emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the global AI rally earlier this year.