'Homeboy, You're Obsessed With Me': Altman's Sharp Reply To Musk's 'Scam Altman' Jibe

How The Latest Round Started

Musk opened the exchange by calling Altman "Scam Altman" and writing, "Scam Altman is super good at scamming." He followed up with more posts, including, "He [Altman] might literally love scamming more than any human alive!" and a photo of Altman captioned, "I'm doing this because I love it," to which Musk added, "By 'this' he means scamming."