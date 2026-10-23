Lord’s Mark Industries Plans US Export Launch In December After US FDA Registration Milestone

Commenting on the development, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said, “This certification proves the strong hold of our regulatory medical-care and hygiene products listed with the US FDA, we are taking an important step towards expanding our global footprint. The early completion of our Silvassa manufacturing capacity expansion further strengthens our readiness to serve international markets. Our vision is to establish India as a globally recognised healthcare manufacturing hub and demonstrate the capabilities of Indian industry through quality-driven products and a strong commitment to regulatory compliance.”