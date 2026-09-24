Lord’s Mark Promoter Proposes Reinvestment Of Share-Sale Proceeds In Medical Device Unit

New Delhi [India], September 24: Lord’s Mark Industries Limited has informed the BSE that its promoter, Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay, has confirmed and proposed to reinvest the majority of the funds received from the share sale into the expansion of the company’s medical device unit.
According to the company’s September 24, 2026 exchange filing under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the disclosure follows an earlier intimation made to the stock exchange on September 21 regarding the promoter’s share sale.
The promoter sold 1,03,56,983 equity shares of Lord’s Mark Industries, having a face value of ₹10 each, on September 18, 2026. The transaction was carried out through a block deal/open-market transaction on the BSE and generated aggregate net proceeds of ₹87.39 crore. The company said the proceeds were credited to the promoter’s bank account.
In the latest filing, the promoter has confirmed and proposed to reinvest the majority of the funds received from the sale of the equity shares towards expansion of the medical device unit through a viable and acceptable means.
The proposed reinvestment relates to the expansion of the company’s medical device business, according to the exchange disclosure.
Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice, a recommendation, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities. Investors are advised to conduct their own research and consult their financial advisers before making any investment decisions. The information is based on the company’s exchange filing and is subject to the applicable risks, uncertainties and regulatory approvals, wherever applicable.
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