  1. home
  2. Spotlight
  3. News wire
  4. Lords mark industries promoter plans to reinvest share sale proceeds in medical devices

Lord’s Mark Industries Promoter Plans To Reinvest Share Sale Proceeds In Medical Devices

Lord’s Mark Industries promoter Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay plans to reinvest a majority of ₹76.18 crore share-sale proceeds into the company’s medical device business.

P
PNN
Published At:
Published At:
Lord’s Mark Industries Promoter Plans To Reinvest Share Sale Proceeds In Medical Devices

New Delhi [India], October 1: Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd has informed the BSE that its promoter, Sachidanand Hariram Upadhyay, has proposed reinvesting a majority of the proceeds received from the recent sale of equity shares into the company’s medical device business.

According to the company’s regulatory filing dated October 1, 2026, the promoter sold 89,98,598 equity shares, having a face value of ₹10 each, through open-market transactions on the BSE on September 29. The transaction generated aggregate net proceeds of approximately ₹76.18 crore. 

Following the transaction, the company said it received a confirmation and proposal from the promoter regarding the proposed reinvestment of the funds.

2026 A Space Odyssey

1 September 2026

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

The promoter has proposed deploying a majority of the share-sale proceeds towards the strategic expansion of Lord’s Mark Industries’ medical device unit through what the filing described as a “viable and acceptable means.” The filing, however, did not specify the exact amount proposed to be reinvested, the mode of investment or a timeline for deployment.

Related Content
Related Content

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial, legal, or investment advice. Readers should not rely on this content to make investment decisions. We strongly recommend consulting with a licensed financial advisor or conducting your own due diligence before making any financial commitments.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This article is published via a syndicated feed. The content has not been independently verified by Outlook Business, and all views expressed are those of the syndicate. Readers are advised to use their discretion.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×