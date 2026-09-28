AI-Powered Dialysis Ecosystem By Lord’s Mark Industries Secures MHRA Registration

“This is more than a regulatory milestone for us; it is a moment that validates the larger vision we have been building around Indian medical technology. We started with a simple but powerful belief that the next generation of healthcare innovation can be built in India and taken to the world. With our AI-powered dialysis ecosystem, we are not merely taking a machine into an international market; we are taking an entirely new approach to how renal care can be connected, intelligent and scalable. The MHRA registration gives us an important platform to explore the UK and UK-allied markets, where we see significant potential for both technology deployment and our own dialysis-centre operations. Our ambition is to make Renalyx a globally recognised Indian healthcare innovation and demonstrate that world-class medical technology can be conceived, engineered and scaled from India.”