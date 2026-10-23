Core4 Engineers Limited IPO Opens On Friday, October 23, 2026

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Core4 Engineers Ltd is an integrated EPCC company providing solutions across Railway Electrification, EHT Transmission & Distribution, Water & Wastewater Treatment, Automation & SCADA, and HT/LT Distribution Panels along with related services, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Friday, October 23, 2026 aiming to raise ₹ 54.82 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

Total Issue Size – Up To 58,94,400 Equity Shares of ₹ 10 each

IPO Size – ₹54.82 Crore (At Upper Price Band)

Price Band – ₹88 – ₹93 Per Equity Share

Lot Size – 1,200 Equity Shares (Minimum Application Size 2 Lots i.e. 2,400 Equity Shares)

The issue size is upto 58,94,400 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹88 – ₹93 Per Equity Share.

Equity Share Allocation

QIB Portion – Not more than 50% of the Net Issue

Non-Institutional Investors – Not less than 15% Of the Net Issue

Individual Bidders – Not less than 35% of the Net Issue

Market Maker – Upto 7,20,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for Funding capital expenditure for the acquisition of a property comprising land and an existing building, proposed to be utilised for establishing and operating a new manufacturing facility and corporate office, Funding incremental working capital requirements and General corporate purposes. The anchor bidding is on Thursday, October 22, 2026. The issue will open on Friday, October 23, 2026 and will close on Tuesday, October 27, 2026.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Socradamus Capital Private Limited and the Registrar is Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited.

Mr. Agrahara Chamaraje Gowda Abhinandan, Managing Director of Core4 Engineers Limited expressed, “Our journey began in 2014 with a vision to build a reliable and technically capable engineering enterprise. Over the years, the company has evolved from a partnership firm into an integrated infrastructure solutions provider, establishing capabilities across railway electrification, power transmission and distribution, water and wastewater treatment, and automation systems. This journey has been driven by our commitment to engineering excellence, quality execution, and building lasting relationships with our customers.

Our upcoming IPO marks a significant milestone in this journey and represents an important step towards our next phase of growth. The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards acquiring property for a proposed new manufacturing facility and corporate office, strengthening our working capital base, and supporting general corporate purposes. We believe these investments will enhance our operational capabilities, improve project execution efficiency, and enable us to pursue larger and more complex infrastructure opportunities.

As India continues to accelerate its infrastructure development and modernisation, we see significant opportunities ahead across our core business segments. With the IPO providing a stronger foundation for our next phase of expansion, we aim to enhance our execution capabilities, broaden our market presence, and undertake projects of greater scale and complexity. We are confident that this milestone will serve as a catalyst for our long-term growth ambitions, enabling Core4 Engineers Limited to strengthen its position in India’s evolving infrastructure landscape and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development journey.”

Mr. Priyesh Jain, Director of Socradamus Capital Private Limited said “Core4 Engineers Limited has demonstrated a progressive growth journey, evolving from a partnership firm established in 2014 into an integrated engineering and infrastructure solutions provider. Over the years, the company has developed diversified capabilities across railway electrification, power transmission and distribution, water and wastewater treatment, and automation systems, supported by its in-house manufacturing capabilities and project execution expertise.

The upcoming IPO represents an important milestone in the company’s growth journey. The proceeds from the fresh issue are expected to strengthen the company’s operational foundation by supporting the establishment of a new manufacturing facility and corporate office, enhancing its production capabilities, and providing additional working capital to facilitate timely procurement, efficient project execution, and the ability to undertake larger and more complex infrastructure contracts. These investments are expected to improve operational efficiency, support business scalability, and create a stronger foundation for future expansion.

With India’s continued focus on infrastructure development, railway modernisation, power sector expansion, and sustainable water management, the company operates in sectors offering significant long-term opportunities. We believe the company’s diversified business model, integrated engineering capabilities, and strategic growth initiatives position it to capitalise on emerging opportunities, strengthen its competitive position, and build a scalable foundation for sustained long-term growth.”

About Core4 Engineers Limited:

Core4 Engineers Limited is an integrated Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (EPCC) company operating across critical infrastructure sectors including railway electrification, power transmission and distribution, water and wastewater treatment, and automation systems.

The Company combines multi-disciplinary project execution capabilities with in-house manufacturing of HT/LT electrical panels and compact substations, enabling to offer customized, reliable, and cost-efficient products that complement the EPCC activities. With a strong execution track record across government, Public Sector Undertakings and institutional clients, Core4 Engineers has evolved into a scalable infrastructure solutions platform aligned with India’s long-term capex-led growth in railways, power, and urban infrastructure.

In FY26, the Company achieved a Revenue of ₹9,133.83 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,830.40 Lakhs & PAT of ₹1,236.61 Lakhs.

For the three-months period ended June, 2026, The Company achieved a Revenue of ₹4,565.18 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹908.47 Lakhs & PAT of ₹616.67 Lakhs.

"past performance does not guarantee future returns"

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.