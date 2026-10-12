Lord’s Mark Industries Acquires Radio Electric Private Limited

“Radio Electric Private Limited represents a rare combination of engineering heritage, specialised technology, customer trust and significant untapped growth potential. What attracted us was not simply the company’’s history, but the strength of the underlying business a profitable manufacturing operation, established bluechip customer relationships, an export track record and specialised technology refined over decades. Lord’s Mark Industries Limited is committed to building high-end transformer manufacturing capabilities to serve the Indian market as well as international markets. This acquisition gives us a strategic edge in the rapidly growing Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) segment, while also enabling us to develop critical components in-house, creating greater value and improving profitability across our medical device business. We see this acquisition as an opportunity to preserve the strengths that have made Radiotone a trusted name while providing the business with a larger growth platform, stronger market access and a more structured approach to domestic and international expansion. Our objective is to take this established Indian engineering capability into its next phase of growth and build a larger, globally competitive electrical manufacturing business.”