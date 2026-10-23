Cotecna Group Acquires Energon Labs, Strengthening Global Pharmaceutical Testing Capabilities And Expanding Its Presence In India

Manikanth Reddy, Founder, Energon, said: “Joining the Cotecna Group opens an exciting new chapter for Energon Labs. Over the years, we have focused on building a laboratory recognized for quality, scientific expertise, and reliability. Becoming part of a global organization like Cotecna provides new opportunities to expand our capabilities, strengthen our service offerings, and deliver even greater value to our customers. Our team remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of analytical excellence while supporting the continued growth of the life sciences industry.”