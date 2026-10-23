Kellton Secures Digital Engineering Mandate From Leading Middle East Airline

Speaking on the engagement, Karanjit Singh, CEO (APAC), Kellton, said, “As digital platforms become increasingly integral to airline operations and customer experience, the engineering foundations supporting them need to evolve with changing technology requirements. By bringing together our aviation domain experience and digital engineering capabilities, we are well positioned to establish consistent engineering practices that support platform performance and software delivery across the airline’s ecosystem. We also see opportunities to incorporate AI-enabled approaches as engineering workflows evolve, creating a strong foundation for the airline’s future digital priorities."