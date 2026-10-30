Brahamastra, Part Of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, Takes Indigenous Defence Innovation To The Global Stage

Commenting on the strategic vision behind the investment, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, MD & CEO of Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said: “Lord’s Mark’s enthusiasm for technology and belief in the Make in India vision led us to embark on this journey three years ago. We saw an opportunity to harness India’s engineering talent and research capabilities to develop world-class indigenous defence technologies with global relevance. Our vision has always been to go beyond fulfilling domestic needs and create products that reflect India’s technological strength on the international stage. Brahamastra’s evolving portfolio is a step in that direction, with the potential to open new markets and establish India as a recognised contributor to specialised defence technology.”