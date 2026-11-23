Commenting on the development, Dr. Sachidanand Upadhyay, Founder, Managing Director and CEO, Lord’s Mark Industries Limited, said, “At Lord’s Mark Industries, we believe healthcare innovation creates its greatest value when it reaches those who need it most. Breast cancer remains a major healthcare challenge, and accessible screening can help encourage timely medical evaluation. Our radiation-free technology reflects our commitment to indigenous innovation with meaningful social impact. Through affordable pricing and partnerships with government programmes, hospitals and diagnostic networks, we aim to extend screening access to more women across India. Our vision is to support earlier screening, timely medical intervention and better healthcare outcomes.”