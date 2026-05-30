LanguageNext Marks 15 Years Of French Courses For Canadian Immigration

What 15 years have built

The anniversary marks more than a date on a calendar. Over the years, LanguageNext has built a French teaching method tested against actual exam outcomes, with feedback loops from alumni who report back after their TEF and TCF results, and again after their landing in Canada. That practical feedback has shaped four core elements of the program:

Speaking practice that mirrors the real oral exam, where most Indian candidates lose the most points. Writing drills calibrated against examiner notes, with line-by-line feedback within 48 hours. A timeline-driven study path that maps from A1 to B2 across 10 to 14 months for most learners. Mock test cycles modeled on the latest exam patterns, including the updated TEF/TCF Canada format.

What comes next for LanguageNext

To mark the milestone, LanguageNext is rolling out a set of initiatives across the coming year. These include expanded live online TEF Canada and TCF Canada batches for candidates outside Delhi NCR and India, a 15th-anniversary scholarship for selected school students preparing for DELF, and a new workshop series on Canadian immigration pathways open to LanguageNext students and existing candidates.

Each initiative will be announced on the LanguageNext website throughout the year. Prospective candidates and current students can subscribe to updates through the institute’s newsletter.

How to enroll

You can find course details, batch schedules, fees, trainer profiles, and the latest TEF Canada and TCF Canada dates at LanguageNext. Candidates can book a free counseling call by phone or WhatsApp via the website. Immigration consultancies, universities, and corporate teams can contact the LanguageNext team to request tailored preparation plans.

About LanguageNext

LanguageNext is a French and Spanish language institute based in Noida with over 15 years of experience in language teaching. Founded by Vikash Gupta, a linguist with more than a decade and a half of experience, the institute coaches children, school- and college-going candidates, and working professionals for DELF (A1-B2), TEF Canada, and TCF Canada. Classes run in person at the Noida center and live online across India and abroad.