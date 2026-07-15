Hamstech Launches MBA Programmes To Shape The Next Generation Of Fashion And Interior Design Leaders

Students enrolled in these programmes will benefit from Hamstech’s industry-focused learning ecosystem, featuring an AI-integrated curriculum, mentorship from industry leaders, live projects, internships, global industry exposure, and entrepreneurship support through Hamstech Launchpad. They will also become part of Hamstech’s thriving community of 38,000+ alumni and gain access to career opportunities with 400+ national and global recruiters. The programmes are designed to prepare students for leadership careers with global brands, multinational corporations, luxury businesses, and high-growth entrepreneurial ventures across the creative industries.