Ajay’s Cafe Honoured With Two National Awards For Redefining Affordable Café Experiences

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 15: Ajay’s Cafe continues its remarkable growth journey from Gujarat to becoming one of India’s fastest-emerging homegrown café brands. Strengthening this momentum, the brand has now received two prestigious national industry awards, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, quality and customer experience.

Celebrating a journey of innovation, accessibility and excellence, Ajay’s Cafe continues to strengthen its position as one of Gujarat’s fastest-growing cafe brands.

Key Highlights:

Dual Industry Recognition: Winner of the “ Most Popular Cafe Chain of the Year ” and “ Best Quick Service Restaurant Chain – West India 2026. ”

Brand Milestone: Reinforces Ajay’s Cafe’s position as one of Gujarat’s leading homegrown cafés and QSR brands with 250+ outlets.

Recognition Basis: Recognised for redefining affordable café experiences by delivering the brand’s signature “Happy Wali Feeling” through innovation, consistent quality and a customer-first approach.

Growth Focus: Continues to strengthen its presence through expansion, innovation and operational excellence.

The brand was honoured with the “Most Popular Cafe Chain of the Year” award by ET Now Business Conclave & Awards 2026, in the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Harsh Sanghavi. Adding another milestone to its journey, Ajay’s Cafe was also recognised at the Food Connoisseurs India Awards 2026, receiving the prestigious title of “Best Quick Service Restaurant Chain – West India 2026.”

These recognitions celebrate Ajay’s Cafe’s commitment towards creating a scalable, accessible, and aspirational cafe experience for consumers while redefining the way young India engages with cafe culture.

Founded with the vision of making quality cafe experiences accessible to everyone, Ajay’s Cafe has grown into a strong regional brand by combining innovative offerings, consistent quality, customer-centric experiences, and a deep understanding of evolving consumer preferences. The brand’s expansion reflects its ability to build a connection beyond just food—creating spaces that resonate with students, professionals, families, and cafe enthusiasts across markets.