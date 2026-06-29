IFCCI Luxury Committee and Comité Colbert to sign landmark MoU advancing Indo-French collaboration in luxury, craft and culture

About IFCCI and IFCCI Luxury Committee

The Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IFCCI) is one of the most active chambers within the global CCI France International network, which spans 125 chambers across 95 countries. It has seven offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, and Paris. IFCCI launched its Luxury Committee in November 2022. The committee brings together leading French and Indian luxury and premium brands. With the Indian luxury market expanding rapidly, the IFCCI Luxury Committee provides companies in this segment with a platform for knowledge-sharing, advocacy, dialogue, and the promotion of ideas.