The Next-Generation Industrial Leader: How Zahra Deesawala Is Balancing Boardroom Strategy With International Sporting Excellence

With India steadily establishing itself as a major manufacturer in the international scene, the tale of Zahra Deesawala is just one of the many that point to the way ahead for industrial leadership. This shows that the leaders of the future would no longer be people who know their way around the markets and operations, but those who have resilience, flexibility, and an international outlook while making their decisions. For Zahra, whether the goals are on the firing range or on the corporate world stage, they stay the same – accuracy and dedication to excellence.