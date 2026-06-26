Delhi Govt Registers 17% Hike in Excise Revenue in Current Quarter

Delhi’s excise department has reported revenue of about ₹1,038 crore in the June quarter, a 17% rise from ₹885 crore a year ago.
Officials attribute the growth to a wider range of liquor brands, which is drawing consumers back from Noida and Gurugram.
The government-run retail regime, restored after the scrapped 2021–22 policy, now operates over 700 vends and 900 licensed establishments.
The excise department has registered revenue of around ₹1,038 crore in the current June quarter, a 17% increase compared to the same period last year, officials said on Thursday.
According to officials, this is mainly due to the greater availability of different liquor brands in shops this year.
"This year in the ongoing quarter, the excise revenue registered a hike of around 17% to around ₹1,038 crore, in comparison to ₹885 crore in the same period last year," an official said.
According to officials, the total excise revenue target has been set at ₹7,200 crore for 2026-27 against total revenue collection of around ₹7,148 crore in 2025-26.
Officials expect the increase in registered brands to translate into greater choice for consumers and help the capital regain market share lost in recent years.
The sharp increase is attributed to a reduction in the steady outflow of consumers to neighbouring cities such as Noida and Gurugram, where a broader range of liquor options and competitive pricing have drawn buyers away from the national capital.
Officials indicated that uncertainty surrounding policy implementation last year had slowed down registrations, but the situation has since stabilised, leading to a renewed push to expand the variety available in Delhi's retail market.
The current excise regime is a continuation of the pre-2021 framework, which came into effect in September 2022 after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government withdrew its reform-oriented 2021–22 policy amid allegations of irregularities. Since then, the older policy has been extended periodically.
Under this system, retail liquor sales are managed by government-run corporations, including the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC), Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC), and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).
Delhi currently has a network of over 700 liquor vends, along with more than 900 hotels, clubs, and restaurants licensed to serve alcohol.